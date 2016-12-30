Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Lady FunL’ayo – My Honda

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Beautiful singer, Lady FunL’ayo releases new music video for her new single titled ‘My Honda’. The new video was directed by Big Money (BM) and Lady FunL’ayo herself.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The stunning singer cum rapper who is constantly increasing her fan base with different tunes appears more determine to move her career notch higher.

 

The post VIDEO: Lady FunL’ayo – My Honda appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.