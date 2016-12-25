VIDEO: Lake Victoria pollution threatens lives

VIDEO: A rise in pollution levels at Murchison bay in Luzira, Kampala is threatening the life of millions of Ugandans – with little hope that the situation is set to improve soon. The National Environment Management Authority blames the pollution on the destruction of the Nakivubo wetland, a natural filter of the waste entering the lake. In our Environmental focus tonight, we look at the pollution problem on the lake and the dangers it presents to Uganda and the region.

