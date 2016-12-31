VIDEO: Legendury Beatz Ft. Ceeza & Ichaba – Alkyda (Dance Video)
Star Boy entertainment Duo hit maker’s Legendury Beatz, comes trough with the dance music video of their previously released single ‘Alkyda’.
The song features The ladies man – Ceeza and DMW Latest signed act, Ichaba . Checkout the video below and get thrilled by the dance move.
Watch ‘Alkyda’ Dance video below!
