VIDEO: LMJAY – Offiside Movement

OFFSIDE MOVEMENT IS A PECULIAR SONG – The idea of the song was initiated by very turbulent, more like tsunami-type past relationship experiences – things that ladies do that kicks a guy out of his normal zone and want to jump out of his skin and vice versa – things that guys do that make girls want to pull their hair out. This piece was made based on true life event that happened to LMJAY while growing.

