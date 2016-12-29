VIDEO: Minjin – Boogie
Afro Hip Hop Act and Swaga Records frontman, Minjin liberates the visuals to his buzzing dance track – ‘Boogie’. The song which has been on rotation for a while is a delight for clubs and parties.
The video was shot in Lagos by respected cinematographer, Matt Max and features a cameo appearance from popular actor and comedian Amaechi Muonagor.
Expect many more dope projects from Minjin and Swaga Records in 2017. For now, enjoy this!
WATCH/STREAM “BOOGIE” VIDEO BY MINJIN BELOW:
