VIDEO: Mr Flo – Lolade
Mr Flo, “The Ht Master” releases visual to hit single “Lolade”. The video tells the love story of old adults from their early days. Shot in Ukraine and directed by Don Ajiri (Produced by Echo and mixed by Marqai), this is a must watch.
The post VIDEO: Mr Flo – Lolade appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG