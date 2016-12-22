Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Mr Flo – Lolade

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Music, Video | 0 comments

Mr Flo, “The Ht Master” releases visual to hit single “Lolade”. The video tells the love story of old adults from their early days. Shot in Ukraine and directed by Don Ajiri (Produced by Echo and mixed by Marqai), this is a must watch.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

