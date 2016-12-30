VIDEO: Nasty_C – Pressure
South African Street Acclaimed rapper – Nasty C dishes out the visuals to “Pressure” Off his “Bad Hair” album which is currently topping charts.
Nasty does want you to know less is more and it takes away the stress. Saying look at all those he’s been with before and those he’s left with now.
Yet again, Nasty C lets his ingenuity shine through and proves just what a damn good storyteller and narrator he is.
Watch “Pressure” video below and share your views.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
