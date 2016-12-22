Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Omi Hanifa – Privacy

Ogunbote Sulaimon Ademola popularly known as (OMITIKOLOTA) Omi Hanifa is back after a little break from music scene. Omi Hanifa who is the front line artiste of LABEAT MUSIC is leaving no stones unturned with his new banging track Titled “PRIVACY”.

Omi Hanifa as worked with Majek Fashek, Bash and many more.  Follow on Twitter & Instagram @omihanifa7.

