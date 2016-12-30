VIDEO: Phlow – Love It Or Not ft. Khandie

After a successful run of a 4 week music campaign titled #PhlowFridays. The budding emcee Phlow wraps 2016 with a dancehall tinged single/video titled Love It Or Not featuring up and coming singer Khandie.

The song is essentially Phlow blocking out the naysayers and undesirable elements in order to stay the course to get what is deserving of her in this rap game. The video was shot on location in different parts of Lagos where the visual crew follows Phlow for a recording session, a radio interview ending with a performance at a live improve show which all happened in a day.

The video also sums up her exploits since she dropped her debut EP (Mind,Body & Phlow) early in 2016 from being featured on big international sites and performing on the same stage with some of Nigeria’s top acts.

