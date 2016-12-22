VIDEO: Police explains military checks on roads

VIDEO: Police has announced that henceforth, snap-check operations will be conducted across the country, as a pro active move against wrong elements. This is in the wake of public outcry on the manner the operations are being carried out and the time they are conducted. But police says the joint operations with the military will help to keep Ugandans safe during the festive season.

The post VIDEO: Police explains military checks on roads appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

