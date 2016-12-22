Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Police explains military checks on roads

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

VIDEO: Police has announced that henceforth, snap-check operations will be conducted across the country, as a pro active move against wrong elements. This is in the wake of public outcry on the manner the operations are being carried out and the time they are conducted. But police says the joint operations with the military will help to keep Ugandans safe during the festive season.

 

 

 

The post VIDEO: Police explains military checks on roads appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.