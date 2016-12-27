VIDEO: Siranda named acting DP Secretary General
VIDEO: The Democratic Party has named Gerald Siranda as the acting Secretary General, a position held by Mathias Nsubuga who passed on earlier this month. Siranda will act in the position for one year – the same time the country’s oldest surviving party will be mourning the fallen Nsubuga.
