VIDEO: Siranda named acting DP Secretary General

VIDEO: The Democratic Party has named Gerald Siranda as the acting Secretary General, a position held by Mathias Nsubuga who passed on earlier this month. Siranda will act in the position for one year – the same time the country’s oldest surviving party will be mourning the fallen Nsubuga.

