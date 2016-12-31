VIDEO: Standby – Kedere
Talented Capital Hill music affiliate artiste, STANDBY drops the visual of his much successful hit track titled KEDERE.
Video Directed by PALUSE IGHO. Follow on twitter @standbypinex.
Watch and Enjoy Below:
The post VIDEO: Standby – Kedere appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG