VIDEO: Superior x African China – Spiritual Love

The name Superior is not new in the Nigeria Music Industry after the release of his single titled Spiritual Love which he featured one of Nigerian iconic dancehall artiste, African China which has turn out to be a success. Here is the video we’ve all been waiting for and it’s directed by STANZ VISUALS.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

The post VIDEO: Superior x African China – Spiritual Love appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

