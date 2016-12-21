VIDEO: Superior x African China – Spiritual Love
The name Superior is not new in the Nigeria Music Industry after the release of his single titled Spiritual Love which he featured one of Nigerian iconic dancehall artiste, African China which has turn out to be a success. Here is the video we’ve all been waiting for and it’s directed by STANZ VISUALS.
