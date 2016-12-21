Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Superior x African China – Spiritual Love

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Music, Video | 0 comments

The name Superior is not new in the Nigeria Music Industry after the release of his single titled Spiritual Love which he featured one of Nigerian iconic dancehall artiste, African China which has turn out to be a success. Here is the video we’ve all been waiting for and it’s directed by STANZ VISUALS.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

 

 

