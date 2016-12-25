Video: The real story of how Sambisa fell
A video footage shows gallant Nigerian army in one of its final onslaughts that ousted the Islamist Boko Haram Terrorists out of Sambisa forest and town in north-east Nigeria.
The post Video: The real story of how Sambisa fell appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG