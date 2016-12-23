Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Uganda failing on education sector, says UWEZO

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Education, News, Uganda | 0 comments

VIDEO: Uganda is yet to meet her commitment of providing education for all in spite of the steady progress, registered in increasing access to education in recent years. A 6th annual UWEZO report indicates that although learning outcomes are poor across the nation, there are stark inequalities between groups and locations.

