VIDEO: Uganda failing on education sector, says UWEZO

VIDEO: Uganda is yet to meet her commitment of providing education for all in spite of the steady progress, registered in increasing access to education in recent years. A 6th annual UWEZO report indicates that although learning outcomes are poor across the nation, there are stark inequalities between groups and locations.

The post VIDEO: Uganda failing on education sector, says UWEZO appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

