VIDEO: Whyte Mahoney – Day 1 Jiggers Ft Ice Prince
Joshua Philips (born February 29th 1988 in Lagos,Nigeria) better known by his stage name Whyte Mahoney is a graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) were he studied psychology. He is also a Nigerian singer, songwriter, entrepreneur & the CEO Gemstone Record Concept. He officially started music in 2010.
His latest trap infused single Day 1 Jiggers produced by the prolific E Kelly and directed by Moe Musa, also features award winning Nigerian hip-hop artist Ice Prince Zamani. Listen up, watch, and spin this on repeat!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post VIDEO: Whyte Mahoney – Day 1 Jiggers Ft Ice Prince appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG