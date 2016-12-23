VIDEO: Whyte Mahoney – Day 1 Jiggers Ft Ice Prince

Joshua Philips (born February 29th 1988 in Lagos,Nigeria) better known by his stage name Whyte Mahoney is a graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) were he studied psychology. He is also a Nigerian singer, songwriter, entrepreneur & the CEO Gemstone Record Concept. He officially started music in 2010.

His latest trap infused single Day 1 Jiggers produced by the prolific E Kelly and directed by Moe Musa, also features award winning Nigerian hip-hop artist Ice Prince Zamani. Listen up, watch, and spin this on repeat!

