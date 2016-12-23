VIDEO: Wizkid ft. Efya – Daddy Yo (Mp3 Download) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
VIDEO: Wizkid ft. Efya – Daddy Yo (Mp3 Download)
360Nobs.com
Wizkid brings-Back The Konto 'Sounds From The Other Side', as he features Ghanaian Songstress / StarboyWorldWide First Lady Efya On this Dance Hall tune Themed 'Daddy Yo'. The starts Brings in all effort of Wizkid we've miss lately as Wizkid slows not …
360Hawt: Wizkid – Daddy Yo
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG