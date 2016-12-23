Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Wizkid ft. Efya – Daddy Yo (Mp3 Download) – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
VIDEO: Wizkid ft. Efya – Daddy Yo (Mp3 Download)
360Nobs.com
Wizkid brings-Back The Konto 'Sounds From The Other Side', as he features Ghanaian Songstress / StarboyWorldWide First Lady Efya On this Dance Hall tune Themed 'Daddy Yo'. The starts Brings in all effort of Wizkid we've miss lately as Wizkid slows not
360Hawt: Wizkid – Daddy YoNigeria Today

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.