VIDEO: Wizkid ft. Efya – Daddy Yo (Mp3 Download)

Wizkid brings-Back The Konto ‘Sounds From The Other Side’, as he features Ghanaian Songstress / StarboyWorldWide First Lady Efya On this Dance Hall tune Themed ‘Daddy Yo’.

The starts Brings in all effort of Wizkid we’ve miss lately as Wizkid slows not in the starboyBranding. The snippet before release got fans drilling and Further request for the official Version and Here it’s.

Officially this happens to be the First collaboration from Efya and Wizkid, But surely This as definitely worth the wait.

On the Video’ Wizkid Baba Nla creates a dance Themed by Fusion as the Dancers set the Place with live moment and the lyrics got them all yelling to the Starboy-Sound.

2016 has been a notable year for Wizkid as he also won the Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste for the year under review.

The song was produced by DreSkull, who also produces for Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Snoop, Pusha T, Beenie Man, Lil Scrappy and many more.

Daddy Yo is no doubt going to round the table for wizkid as all excitement goes down on the Video Release. Checkout The Crispy visuals below and share your thoughts.

