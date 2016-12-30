VIDEO: Ycee – Ahahn (Ooouuu Cover)
To end the year, Tinny Entertainment’s foremost artiste Ycee has released the video to Ahahn, a cover for Young MA’s 2016 chart topping song OOOUUU.
Directed by Theophilus King, Ycee is confident and mischievous as he takes on a different message and drops catchy punchlines and lyrical jabs on this.
ENJOY!
