VIDEO: Ycee – Ahahn (Ooouuu Cover)

To end the year, Tinny Entertainment’s foremost artiste Ycee has released the video to Ahahn, a cover for Young MA’s 2016 chart topping song OOOUUU.

Directed by Theophilus King, Ycee is confident and mischievous as he takes on a different message and drops catchy punchlines and lyrical jabs on this.

ENJOY!

