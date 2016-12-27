VIDEO: Year 2016 – The defiance campaign

VIDEO: Even before the Electoral Commission declared NRM’s Yoweri Museveni the winner of the 2016 presidential poll, Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye already predicted what was forth coming and announced he would still end up in state house through what he called defiance.

At the time of his announcement last year, people did not quite understand the form in which it would take until February 19 when Museveni was declared winner of the elections sparking of the Besigye defiance campaign which would later be manifested in different forms up to the end of the year.

