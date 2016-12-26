Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Year 2016 – The Mbabazi Case

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

VIDEO: The Mbabazi Case, the good, the bad and the ugly. He emerged a distant third with a 1% vote count, but this did not stop former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi from running to the Supreme Court to challenge the election of Yoweri Museveni.

 

The post VIDEO: Year 2016 – The Mbabazi Case appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.