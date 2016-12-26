VIDEO: Year 2016 – The Mbabazi Case
VIDEO: The Mbabazi Case, the good, the bad and the ugly. He emerged a distant third with a 1% vote count, but this did not stop former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi from running to the Supreme Court to challenge the election of Yoweri Museveni.
