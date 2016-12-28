VIDEO: Year 2016 – Uganda presidential candidates
VIDEO: Eight candidates announced they were interested in serving Ugandans for the post of president. Of these, only one, NRM’s Yoweri Museveni arrived first at the finish line and was declared president elect. He was closely followed by Kiza Besigye and Amama Mbabazi in the distant third.
But then, there are those presidential candidates who were almost forgotten as soon as EC’s Kigundu announced Museveni as the winner of the presidential race. As we remind ourselves of the top stories of the year, we now look at the other candidates whose faces appeared in the ballot paper and what they stood for.
