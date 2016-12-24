Video: You can’t cow me, take Rivers by force – Wike charges

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that his accusers cannot cow him nor would they take the state by force.

He also said that he will never sell the state nor take the money meant for the state to sponsor any illegal act while as well urging the people not to panic at all the alleged false allegations against him by his opponents.

The post Video: You can’t cow me, take Rivers by force – Wike charges appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

