Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: You can’t cow me, take Rivers by force – Wike charges

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that his accusers cannot cow him nor would they take the state by force.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He also said that he will never sell the state nor take the money meant for the state to sponsor any illegal act while as well urging the people not to panic at all the alleged false allegations against him by his opponents.

The post Video: You can’t cow me, take Rivers by force – Wike charges appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.