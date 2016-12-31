Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

(Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic kung-fu goal v Middlesbrough disallowed by ref Lee Mason, former Man Utd GK called w*nker – CaughtOffside

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


CaughtOffside

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
(Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic kung-fu goal v Middlesbrough disallowed by ref Lee Mason, former Man Utd GK called w*nker
CaughtOffside
Well, this time the Manchester United manager's rage is probably justified because his side were robbed of a perfectly good goal during the first half of their Premier League match against Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve. The score remained 0-0 at the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.