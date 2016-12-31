Pages Navigation Menu

Violence mars Russian-Turkish ceasefire in Syria

Dec 31, 2016

A shaky ceasefire was largely holding in Syria on Saturday in spite of outbreaks of violence in parts of the war-ravaged country on the second day of a truce brokered by Russia and Turkey. “Clashes erupted for the second consecutive day between government forces and rebels in the Wadi Barada region near the capital Damascus,’’…

