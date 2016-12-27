Vote: Which Nigerian Music Single was the anthem for 2016?

As the year draws to a close, please participate in our poll by voting for our shortlist of the biggest Nigerian Music Single of 2016.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Which Nigerian Music Single was the anthem for 2016? Fada Fada- Phyno ft. Olamide 100%, 1 vote 1 vote

100% 1 vote – 100% of all votes

Pick Up- Adekunle Gold 0%, 0 votes 0 votes 0 votes – 0% of all votes

Mama- Kiss Daniel 0%, 0 votes 0 votes 0 votes – 0% of all votes

Who You Epp- Olamide ft. Phyno, Wande Coal 0%, 0 votes 0 votes 0 votes – 0% of all votes

Other 0%, 0 votes 0 votes 0 votes – 0% of all votes

Pana- Tekno 0%, 0 votes 0 votes 0 votes – 0% of all votes Total Votes: 1 Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



A song loved not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole, Fada Fada embraces its traditional and church music heritage and boasts easy listening and sing along properties. What’s not to love, especially with Phyno and Olamide on the same track?



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Phyno-ft-Olamide-Fada-Fada-Ghetto-Gospel.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The song Mama is instantly catchy, utterly danceable and Kiss Daniel’s soothing, throaty vocal work is the glue that holds it all together.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Kiss-Daniel-Mama-Prod.-Young-John.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The battle for today’s hit single in Nigerian music is won by the beat and Tekno Pana’s slowed down wonder is a delicious and original blend of drums, snares and whatever else is working right now in the business.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Pana-_-360NoBS.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

With its overtly simplistic lyrics and themes that speak to the very Nigerian past time of praying for every single life decision, no wayAdekunle Gold‘s Pick Up would not have succeeded on the scale that it did.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/Adekunle-Gold-Pick-Up.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

As if he still needed any proof of his choke hold on the rap/pop game, Olamide dropped a freestyle, Who You Epp in April and like a boss, left some free 16 bars for people to complete. This cut with Phyno and Wande Coal is the official promo version which became a street anthem across Nigeria

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Wande-Coal-x-Olamide-x-Phyno-Who-You-Epp-Refix-prod.-Shizzi.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post Vote: Which Nigerian Music Single was the anthem for 2016? appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

