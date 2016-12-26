Vote: Which Nollywood Movie Director did 2016 belong to?

As the year draws to a close, please participate in our poll by voting for our shortlist of Nollywood film directors who we believed owned 2016.

Niyi Akinmolayan hit his stride with The Arbitration, a sexy legal thriller that plays as a meditation on corporate power structure and how it plays out between both sexes.

He also boasts a heavy presence on social media, where he organised a scriptwriting competition for the first Nigerian Crowd sourced movie project, Room 315 with a prize of 100,000 Naira awarded the winner.

Steve Gukas has had experience navigating NGO and development sector interests in powering authentic Nigerian stories but it all comes together for him on 93 Days, where he enjoys the perfect confluence of funding, Nollywood talent, skill and passion.

When it comes to pure box office attraction, Omoni Oboli is simply without peer. No other actress/producer/director can draw people to the Nollywood movies like she does. She made a profitable statement with the comedy, Wives on Strike and even when her movies are short on quality, they always find an audience.

With the long in the making ‘76, Izu Ojukwu achieved his potential as the most important Nollywood director of his generation. ‘76 is both high water mark and career highlight for Ojukwu and the team of actors and crew members which he marshalled to make movie magic.

Armed with a bigger budget,- plus goodwill and acclaim,- than most of his contemporaries, Kunle Afolayan gathers a sprawling trans-continental cast to play out his Nollywood fantasy of corporate ruthlessness in The CEO where all is fair in war and for the ultimate prize, cold blooded murder is only par for the course.

Kemi Adetiba, couldn’t have asked for more – a powerhouse trio of EbonyLife Films, Inkblot Production and Koga studios with Mo Abudu in the driver seat – for her first feature-length film, The Wedding Party. A perfect feel-good movie to end 2016, Adetiba’s musical video background helps her direct this Nollywood romcom like an extended music video – fast, fun, pacey, full of colour and detail, the right ingredients for a box office success.

