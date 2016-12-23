Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VTek – Holiday Ft. Capital Femi, Mike The Myth, Dumebi, Chang, Lucci, Maytronomy & Gidii

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

This is a holiday happy song for the season from the stable of celebrity premium producer VTEK featuring Capital Femi,Mike The Myth,Dumebi,Chang,Lucci,Maytronomy & Gidii. If you love good music, you will like this. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD VTek – Holiday Ft. Capital Femi, Mike The Myth, Dumebi, Chang, Lucci, Maytronomy & Gidii

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.