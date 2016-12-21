W4 – Medicine

Pages Navigation Menu

Wale adepoju, popularly known as “W4 Mr Wonda” finally returned to the entertainment centre stage. The talented Afro-pop singer will never be forgotten for his striking roles in Nigeria’s music scene from his melodic debut titled ‘Solo’ followed by the viral single hit ‘Wa Gba Kontrol’ in 2012, a song which stands him tall in the industry, this popularity of this same song was intensified […]

