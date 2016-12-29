Pages Navigation Menu

WAEC Body Laments Exam Malpractice Among Blind Candidates

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

Frances Iweha-Onukwu, of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has lamented over the high rate of examination malpractice among blind candidates. Iweha-Onukwu, who is the Head of Test Administration for the Nigerian branch of WAEC, thinks the concerned individuals make use of collusion to cheat during an examination. She stated this in Lagos on Wednesday, …

