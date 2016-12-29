WAEC Laments Cheating Among Blind Candidates | Says There are Not Enough Trained Teachers
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), says blind candidates also cheat during examinations. The Head of Test Administration of WAEC in Nigeria, Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday, saying that they cheat by colluding. Iweha-Onukwu said the reason could be that […]
