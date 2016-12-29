Pages Navigation Menu

WAEC Laments Cheating Among Blind Candidates | Says There are Not Enough Trained Teachers

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), says blind candidates also cheat during examinations. The Head of Test Administration of WAEC in Nigeria, Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday, saying that they cheat by colluding. Iweha-Onukwu said the reason could be that […]

