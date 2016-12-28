WAEC Reveals How Blind Students Cheat During Exams
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), says blind candidates collude among themselves to cheat during examinations. The Head of Test Administration of WAEC in Nigeria, Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday. Iweha-Onukwu, who said the reason could be that the candidates were…
The post WAEC Reveals How Blind Students Cheat During Exams appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG