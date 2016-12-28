Want to Attend the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival? Find Out How to Win Tickets for You and Your Loved One
It’s just one day the most talked about music event of 2016, the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival taking place on Thursday, the 29th of December 2016 at Expo Center, Eko Hotel and Suites Victoria Island Lagos. In the spirit of Christmas and together with Soundcity Africa/@SOUNDCITYtv, we are giving away a pair of tickets to the […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG