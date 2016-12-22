Warri Billionaire Ayiri Celebrates Ibori’s Release
Warri billionaire, Ayiri Emami and a group of friends celebrated the release of James Ibori yesterday by drinking far into the night. Ibori arrived Nigeria on Thursday night having spent four years in jail.
