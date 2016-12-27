Dagomo Foundation Offers Free Medical Services In Edo State – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Dagomo Foundation Offers Free Medical Services In Edo State
A non-governmental organization, Dagomo Foundation will today commence a two-day free eye, dental and general medical mission for the elderly in Edo state, an effort aimed at creating wider access to health care for the less privileged Nigerians.
