Dagomo Foundation Offers Free Medical Services In Edo State – Leadership Newspapers

Dagomo Foundation Offers Free Medical Services In Edo State

Dagomo Foundation Offers Free Medical Services In Edo State
A non-governmental organization, Dagomo Foundation will today commence a two-day free eye, dental and general medical mission for the elderly in Edo state, an effort aimed at creating wider access to health care for the less privileged Nigerians.
