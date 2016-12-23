Pages Navigation Menu

Watch 2Baba, Yemi Alade, Others Remix This Famous Christmas Song

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment

Africa’s biggest stars recently came together to remix the famous Christmas song using different dialects. Put together by Coke studio Africa, the song features 2face idibia, Yemi Alade, Eddy kenzo, Cynthia Morgan, Waje, Rhema Namakula, the Yamoto band from Tanzania & more. Watch below.

