Watch 2Baba, Yemi Alade, Others Remix This Famous Christmas Song

Africa’s biggest stars recently came together to remix the famous Christmas song using different dialects. Put together by Coke studio Africa, the song features 2face idibia, Yemi Alade, Eddy kenzo, Cynthia Morgan, Waje, Rhema Namakula, the Yamoto band from Tanzania & more. Watch below.

The post Watch 2Baba, Yemi Alade, Others Remix This Famous Christmas Song appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

