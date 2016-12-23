Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch: Nigerian Law Enforcement Try To Wish You A Merry Christmas – Konbini

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Watch: Nigerian Law Enforcement Try To Wish You A Merry Christmas
Konbini
While we don't get the most obvious sign of Christmas in Nigeria – i.e. snow – there are a couple of signs that Christmas is around the corner in Naija; From harmattan (which is running late this year) and the christmas decorations on roundabouts in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.