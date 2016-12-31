Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news

Watch the Funniest Celebrity Moments of 2016! King Sunny Ade, Davido, Peter PSquare, Helen Paul, CDQ, Lola Rae…

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

As we round up the year 2016 and look forward to the best of 2017, there are celeb moments on Accelerate TV‘s Day Pass we won’t be forgetting in a hurry. From prolific rapper, Reminisce being accosted by Lagos policemen to new DMW Record Label signee, Lola Rae picking Okada (bikes) over Uber rides, these […]

