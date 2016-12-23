Headies 2016 Wizkid denies intentionally snubbing Eva Alordia’s fiancé – Pulse Nigeria
Headies 2016 Wizkid denies intentionally snubbing Eva Alordia's fiancé
Pulse Nigeria
The singer insisted in a Twitter post that he did not intentionally ignore Caesar, making light of the incident. Published: 23.12.2016; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · play · Tekno Here's how singer celebrated his birthday [VIDEO] · Skales Singer …
“Honestly didn't see my man” – Wizkid Reacts to Trending Video at #TheHeadies2016
WATCH: Wizkid's snubbing skill is epic
I honestly didn't see Eva Alordiah's fiancé – Wizkid
