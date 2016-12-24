Watching 2017 AFCON at home will be very painful, says Ighalo – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Watching 2017 AFCON at home will be very painful, says Ighalo
TheCable
Odion Ighalo, Watford FC of England and Super Eagles striker, says it will be very painful to watch the 2017 African Cup of Nations at home. The Super Eagles of Nigeria have not qualified for AFCON since winning the tournament in 2013. “Its going to be …
It will be painful watching AFCON 2017 on TV – Ighalo
Ighalo laments AFCON miss
Avram Grant to spring suprises in AFCON squad
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG