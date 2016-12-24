Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watching 2017 AFCON at home will be very painful, says Ighalo – TheCable

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Watching 2017 AFCON at home will be very painful, says Ighalo
TheCable
Odion Ighalo, Watford FC of England and Super Eagles striker, says it will be very painful to watch the 2017 African Cup of Nations at home. The Super Eagles of Nigeria have not qualified for AFCON since winning the tournament in 2013. “Its going to be
It will be painful watching AFCON 2017 on TV – IghaloDaily Post Nigeria
Ighalo laments AFCON missThe Nation Newspaper
Avram Grant to spring suprises in AFCON squadGhanaWeb
Ghanasoccernet.com –Soccer Laduma –Goal.com –Qatar Soccer
all 47 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.