“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere” – Abubakar Shekau’s Reportedly Releases new Video
Factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, Abubakar Shekau has reportedly released a video claiming that the group has not been flushed out of its headquarters in Sambisa Forest, AFP reports. “We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG