“We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere” – Abubakar Shekau’s Reportedly Releases new Video

Factional leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, Abubakar Shekau has reportedly released a video claiming that the group has not been flushed out of its headquarters in Sambisa Forest, AFP reports. “We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

