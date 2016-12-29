Pages Navigation Menu

We did not short change Super Eagles -NFF

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Wednesday said it did not short change players of the Super Eagles with regards to payment of their winning bonus for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match. This is contained in a statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s spokesman and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

