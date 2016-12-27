We Encourage Strong Opposition, Mega Party No Threat – Oyegun

‎As Political gladiators ahead of 2019 are coming together to form a formidable “mega party” to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, the National Chairman of the (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, on Tuesday said is unperturbed by the talked about formation of “mega party” ahead 2019, saying rather that those behind it should be encouraged so as to have a formidable opposition to the ruling APC.

He equally absolved the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar from the rumoured formation of a new party, recalling that he had met with some of the leaders of the party including the leadership of the National Assembly and the former Vice-President, adding that “we are waiting for the arrival of Tinubu so we can also meet with him and have meaningful discussion because he is a well respected leader of this party”.

Oyegun who spoke to journalists in Benin City yesterday, said “ We don’t feel threatened at all, no mega party will survive the APC. I don’t know where the name mega party suddenly came from in the lexicon of politics in this country. When two people gather to have a meeting it is a mega meeting. We don’t feel threatened, we will infact encourage a mega party, because with the gradual collapse of PDP, we want a party that can make us sit upright and be on our toes in terms of delivery of services to our people.

“A party that will make us feel challenged, that will make democracy real, offer the people a real choice. We are not threatened at all, we are focused on our mission made difficult by the current economic situation worldwide, which of course is compounded with the collapse of the oil market. We are reforming this country, reforming it ethically, morally and economically by building a fresh economic base which will no longer depend on an extractive industry which does not involve the people.

“ Now we are pushing agriculture, most Nigerians are in the field of agriculture. We are pushing extractive minerals which of course virtually all over the country, a lot of Nigerians will be involved in that enterprise. We are pushing power generation and distribution because that will also energize the small and medium scale industry. So we want an economy in which most Nigerians are participants, it is no longer oil which is highly technologically based.

“So it is a different reality we are trying to build and establish. It involved sacrifices, hard work but what is necessary today is that we are focused. What is real today is that the government of Buhari is passionate about seeing this thing to its logical conclusion. This nation must change and the change is so fundamental that there is no question at all that a lot of people are going through temporary hardship but the situation is such that tomorrow, everybody will be glad that we pursued this line of development inspite of the problems we are facing currently” he stated.

