We Hail Clearing Of Sambisa But …– PDP

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday reflected on the clearing of the Sambisa forest by the military, describing it as a critical milestone but added that it is not the end of the war against insurgency.

The party added that beyond sambisa all the other forests which criminals used as hideouts and bases must equally be cleared by the military.

It listed such forests to include Birnin Gwari, Zamfara, Southern Kaduna, Enugu and Benue have become killing fields. They must all be cleared of criminal elements.

The party also noted that clearing of the insurgent enclave is as a result of all the efforts and sacrifices of the past and present administration.

The military hierarchy recently announced that the military has cleared the dreaded sambisa forest of boko haram terrorists.

However a statement by PDP’s national publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, read in part “This is a welcome development in the fight against terrorism. We congratulate Nigerians for this important milestone in the long and bitter struggle against the forces of evil that have wreaked so much suffering and hardship on our people in the last few years.

“We also congratulate the president for his dogged pursuit of the war against insurgency. We are happy that he has built on the efforts of his predecessors. Whatever we are witnessing now is as a result of all the efforts and sacrifices of the past and present. Nigerians and the international community will recall that the war effort received a major boost in the weeks leading up to the 2015 general elections.

“The insurgents were virtually annihilated – a feat that made it possible for elections to hold peacefully in almost all the local government areas of all the states in the North-east last year. We are therefore very much delighted with the continuation of this great effort by the president.

“We salute the men and women of our beloved armed forces; their courage, determination and sacrifice made this achievement possible. The men and women of the Nigerian armed forces have served and continue to serve with distinction in many peace keeping operations all over the world. We salute them for fighting with great courage to keep the peace in their own country.

“We also thank the international community for their support and encouragement, particularly those countries that have helped in the procurement of critical military hardware.

“The clearing of the sambisa forest is a critical milestone but not the end of the war against insurgency. The government and the military must not rest on their oars. The hot pursuit of the terrorists must continue unabated and relentlessly until the entire North East is rid completely of them.

“Beyond Sambisa all the other forests which criminals used as hideouts and bases must equally be cleared by the military. Forests such as Birnin Gwari, Zamfara, Southern Kaduna, Enugu and Benue have become killing fields. They must all be cleared of criminal elements.”

However while the party urge all Nigerians to extend goodwill to one another, it stressed that “more than ever before all hands must be on deck to ensure the peace and unity of of our dear country without which we can never hope to meet our developmental aspirations.”

