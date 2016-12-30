We have lost over 800 persons to southern Kaduna attacks – Catholic Church
The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan has disclosed that no fewer 800 persons lost their lives in the recent crisis that broke out in southern Kaduna State. The church said over 57 sustained various degrees of injuries, while 53 villages were razed during the attacks. Addressing a news conference in Kafanchan, the Vicar General of the […]
