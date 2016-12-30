Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We have lost over 800 persons to southern Kaduna attacks – Catholic Church

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

southern-kaduna-killings

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan has disclosed that no fewer 800 persons lost their lives in the recent crisis that broke out in southern Kaduna State. The church said over 57 sustained various degrees of injuries, while 53 villages were razed during the attacks. Addressing a news conference in Kafanchan, the Vicar General of the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

We have lost over 800 persons to southern Kaduna attacks – Catholic Church

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.