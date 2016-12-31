We have not handed over to interim committee – Izon-Ebi oil community

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Days to the inauguration of a new Executive Committee (EXCO), the Izon-Ebi Oil and Gas Producing Communities Association, IOGPCA, has debunked media claims that the out-going exco has handed over to an interim committee.

A statement by Newman Ekpo, on behalf of the Elders’ Council of IOGPCA described the said emergence of an interim committee as unfounded and malicious.

The statement said, “It is quite inciting for anyone to have fabricated such a report after IOGPCA in due process, through the Henry Saware headed Electoral Committee, had painstakingly elected an incoming EXCO headed by James Edoukumor with certificates of return presented to winners on December 3rd 2016.

“The tenure of Moses Edougha outgoing EXCO terminated 31 December 2016. The incoming EXCO is billed for swearing in on January 2, 2017 at the Warri secretariat of IOGPCA.

“We therefore warn against any attempt to setback the association. IOGPCA is for the benefit of the entire Ijaw nation. We have been through reconciliation and gone past acrimony. Now is the time to move ahead. Everyone can’t be leader same time. We urge anyone still aggrieved to tread the path of peace.”

