We lost over 400 people to cult killings, Rivers communities cry out – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2016


We lost over 400 people to cult killings, Rivers communities cry out
PORT HARCOURT— Ekpeye communities in Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas, Rivers State, yesterday, said they lost over 400 of their indigenes in the last two years to cult related killings. The communities stated this during a …
