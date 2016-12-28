Pages Navigation Menu

We must fulfill our contract with Lagos residents – Ambode

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

ambode 3

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday urged political office holders to strive to fulfill contracts made with citizens during electioneering campaigns so as not displease God. Ambode made the call in his keynote address at the 10th Annual Hijrah Lecture organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly in Ikeja. The News Agency […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

