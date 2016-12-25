We must try to live together, Bishop urges Nigerians

Zaria (Kaduna State) – The Anglican Bishop of Wusasa Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ali Buba-Lamido on Sunday advised Nigerian leaders and followers to strive hard toward ensuring national cohesion.

The Bishop gave the advice in his Christmas and New Year message.

He said: “The unity of Nigeria is paramount, this is because national unity is over and above any individual, hence the need for leaders at all levels to strive hard to unite Nigerians.

“My sincere appeal to political leaders from the President, Governors, Legislators, Local Government Chairmen to councillors is, they should be merciful to the led.

“We must try to live together, leaders must carry all manner of people together, our political leaders should try to unite us and this will move Nigeria forward.

“We have a duty to God and we have a duty to Nigeria.”

On Christmas, Buba-Lamido said it was a day of peace with God and humanity.

He therefore urged all Nigerians to be peaceful, and imbibe peace in their minds, homes, families, places of worship and peace in the entire country.

“By so doing, we are going to glorify God, we are going to worship God through our efforts of bringing peace in this country.

“Christmas is a day of sober reflection, Christians should go back to prayer to God, go back to the true message of Christmas, that is to truly recognise the one we are celebrating, Jesus Christ.

“We have to worship him in truth and in spirit and follow Jesus day-by-day, when we do this, we will be victorious both here on earth and in the heaven,” the cleric said.

He frowned at `divide and rule” attitude of some leaders, stressing that a leader must serve all irrespective of any affliation.

“Once you are elected, you belong to all, you belong to those who elected you and those who did not elect you.

“There is no need of dividing the people for selfish reasons. Remember, the country belongs to all of us,” he stressed. (

