We now beg, sell soya beans to survive Ortom’s created hardship – Benue teachers lament non-payment of salaries

Posted on Dec 31, 2016

ortom

Primary school teachers in Benue State have lamented the non payment of salaries by the Governor Samuel Ortom-led state government, adding that some of them now sell petty items in the market to survive. A primary school teacher with Universal Basic Education, UBE, Arabic girls, situated at Kwararafa quarters in Makurdi, Benue State, who spoke […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

